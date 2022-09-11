X

    Vikings' Justin Jefferson Stuns NFL Twitter With Incredible Performance vs. Packers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 11, 2022

    Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

    Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson will be rewriting the NFL record books at this rate.

    The two-time Pro Bowler is single-handedly dismantling the Green Bay Packers defense, catching nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.

    Minnesota Vikings @Vikings

    What a start!! <a href="https://twitter.com/JJettas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJettas2</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KirkCousins8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KirkCousins8</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a> <a href="https://t.co/12ey2CMyPH">pic.twitter.com/12ey2CMyPH</a>

    Minnesota Vikings @Vikings

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/JJettas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJettas2</a> down there<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a> <a href="https://t.co/qGeudKx6zd">pic.twitter.com/qGeudKx6zd</a>

    Minnesota Vikings @Vikings

    MVP <a href="https://twitter.com/JJettas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJettas2</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a> <a href="https://t.co/dON294dXk8">pic.twitter.com/dON294dXk8</a>

    We all know how good Jefferson is. Through his first two seasons, he had 3,016 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Still, the extent to which he bullied Green Bay's secondary was something to behold.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Justin Jefferson is losing his effin mind!

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Justin Jefferson will be the highest paid WR in NFL History

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    I don’t use this term loosely. This is Moss-like stuff from Justin Jefferson

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    Justin Jefferson my goodness!!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/JJettas2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJettas2</a> boy wasnt playing when he said he was going to be the best WR in the league this year.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    BRB selling my house and cashing in my 401K so I can bet it all on Justin Jefferson OPOY

    It's not too early for the Vikings to set aside the cap space that will be required to keep Jefferson beyond the 2024 season, assuming they trigger his fifth-year option that year. If somebody hasn't done it already, then the 23-year-old will be in a great position to surpass Tyreek Hill ($30 million) as the highest-paid wideout in the league.

    Speaking with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler in August, one personnel director in the NFC compared Jefferson to Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase.

    "Ja'Marr is faster and stronger and can do more with the ball in his hands," the team official said. "Jefferson is an elite route-runner and is relentless, but he's missing that elite physical trait that Chase has. You're not scared of him taking the top off your defense, even if he's going to get 11 for 150 on you."

    Based on how well the team did in slowing Jefferson down, perhaps that personnel director worked for the Packers.

