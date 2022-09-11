Dontrell Hilliard's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Titans RB's 2 TDs vs. Giants

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Fantasy managers looking to add some depth at running back following Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season should consider taking a look into Tennessee Titans veteran Dontrell Hilliard.

With four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, the 27-year-old had already posted two carries for eight yards and caught three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns against the New York Giants.

Despite a lack of yardage on the ground, it was a solid outing for Hilliard.

Derrick Henry serves as Tennessee's top running back, but Hilliard figures to continue playing a larger pass-catching role out of the backfield for the Titans moving forward.

Hilliard is rostered in just six percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues, so he should be available.

However, Hilliard shouldn't necessarily be used in either of the two starting running back spots unless it's absolutely necessary given injuries to other players. He would be a solid pickup for the bench, especially as the season continues.

Furthermore, Henry suffered a foot injury last season and only appeared in eight games. If he goes down again, Hilliard will prove to be a valuable pickup moving forward.

Hilliard went undrafted out of Tulane and spent the first two-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns before joining the Houston Texans in 2020.

The 27-year-old appeared in eight games for the Titans during the 2021 campaign and rushed for 350 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to catching 19 passes for 87 yards.