Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.

Fantasy football managers can expect a bump in production from Chargers receiver Mike Williams, who proved himself as a dependable option on the outside with a breakout season in 2021. He finished with career highs of 76 catches and 1,146 yards while adding nine touchdowns.

Williams undoubtedly benefitted from the attention Allen drew on the opposite side, but he shouldn't have much trouble moving into the No. 1 role. The Clemson alum is the favorite big-play receiver of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, as he averaged 15.1 yards per catch last season. He should be considered a must-start if Allen misses any time.

Sixth-year wideout DeAndre Carter, who is in his first year in Los Angeles, could also benefit from Allen's absence. He has never recorded over 300 receiving yards in a single season, but he has the opportunity to change that in the Chargers' aggressive passing game. He already caught his first touchdown of the year on Sunday against the Raiders.

If Carter is in line for more playing time, he should be a popular waiver-wire add for fantasy managers this week. He has already proved himself capable of making plays, and he can be a streaming option for those in need of WR3 or flex players.

Next week, the Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs, whose starting cornerbacks are third-year pro L'Jarius Sneed and rookie Trent McDuffie. Los Angeles receivers could be set for some big fantasy numbers in Week 2.