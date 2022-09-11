Texas QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly out 4-6 Weeks; Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as 2 Sprains

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with two sprains at his clavicle, according to Rival.com's Anwar Richardson and ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Ewers suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's 20-19 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The earliest he could return is the team's Oct. 8 matchup against Oklahoma, Richardson added.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

