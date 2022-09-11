X

    Texas QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly out 4-6 Weeks; Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as 2 Sprains

    Erin WalshSeptember 11, 2022

    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with two sprains at his clavicle, according to Rival.com's Anwar Richardson and ESPN's Pete Thamel.

    Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

    Sources: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with an SC sprain, which is a significant injury where the sternum meets the clavicle. He got an MRI on Saturday that confirmed the diagnosis. He’s experiencing significant pain.

    Ewers suffered the injury in the first quarter of Saturday's 20-19 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The earliest he could return is the team's Oct. 8 matchup against Oklahoma, Richardson added.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.