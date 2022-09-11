X

    Video: LSU Fan Walks onto Field and Watches Play During Win vs. Southern

    The LSU Tigers cruised to a 65-17 victory against Southern on Saturday, but before the game ended, something bizarre happened.

    An LSU fan made his way onto the field all the way to the 10-yard line and watched as a play unfolded not too far from him. Security later approached him and then placed him in handcuffs as they walked him off the field:

    It's incredibly rare to see a fan get that far onto the field without already being chased by security guards. Nonetheless, he'll likely face some sort of discipline for his actions.

    LSU, which improved to 1-1, will take on Mississippi State next Saturday.

