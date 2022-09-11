X

    USC's Caleb Williams Touted as 'The Truth,' Early Heisman Favorite After Stanford Win

    Doric SamSeptember 11, 2022

    USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams had a coming out party on Saturday, establishing himself as a superstar and potential Heisman Trophy candidate with a dominant performance against Stanford.

    The sophomore signal-caller went 20-of-27 for 341 yards and four touchdowns to lead the No. 10 Trojans to a 41-28 victory over the Cardinal. Williams was 13-of-15 for 244 yards and four scores in the first half alone.

    A breakout performance came at the right time for Williams, as USC was playing in a nationally-televised primetime matchup. With all eyes on him, he rose to the occasion and didn't look like he felt any added pressure.

    Anyone watching Saturday's game could see that the Trojans have something special on their hands with Williams. Social media lit up with many praising him as the next big thing in college football.

    eric sondheimer @latsondheimer

    Caleb Williams sure looks like USC’s next Heisman Trophy winner.

    Pat Mukazi @MukaziPat

    That USC team might sneak it’s way up to top 4 by the end of the year, Caleb Williams the truth.

    🅿️rofit & Win 🏆 @NOLIMIT_EJP

    caleb williams for heisman

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    USC FOOTBALL IS BACK 👏<br><br>Caleb Williams goes to Jordan Addison for a 75-yard BOMB 💣<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/USC_FB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USC_FB</a>) <a href="https://t.co/WKUJhj5EBK">pic.twitter.com/WKUJhj5EBK</a>

    Kaz⚡️ @KazTooWavy

    Caleb Williams is the best Quarterback in College Football

    Gerald McCoy @Geraldini93

    Caleb Williams………… 😩😩😩

    Andrew Nemec @AndrewNemec

    USC’s offense is so fun to watch. Good lord! Caleb Williams is incredible and his receiving corps is electric.

    Reggie Bush @ReggieBush

    excellent job by Caleb Williams checking to a different play once he saw blitz off the edge. 🙌🏾

    Tune @CartuneNetwerk

    Caleb Williams and Addison got elite chemistry

    Jack Crosby @JCrosbyCBS

    Caleb Williams was 13 of 15 for 244 yards and four TDs in the first half. <br><br>Jordan Addison has five catches for 124 yards and two TDs. <br><br>I like it when USC has a fun offense. All seems right in the world.

    Greg Beacham @gregbeacham

    Every drive led by Caleb Williams for USC this season:<br><br>vs Rice:<br>75 yards, TD<br>84 yards, TD<br>70 yards, TD<br>67 yards, FG (end of half)<br>34 yards, TD<br>85 yards, TD<br><br>vs Stanford:<br>33 yards, TD<br>83 yards, TD<br>75 yards, TD<br>98 yards, TD<br>75 yards, TD<br><br>11 drives, 73 points, 779 yds, 0 punts

    Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

    Caleb Williams told him to sit DOWN <a href="https://t.co/0Oeo65L3d7">pic.twitter.com/0Oeo65L3d7</a>

    Evan Desai @EvanKDesai

    Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison is already a brutal connection to try to defend.<br><br>Having the Caleb Williams to Mario Williams connection on the other side just makes it impossible.<br><br>AND we run the rock. It's showtime football out in L.A.

    Kevin Breeze @Kbreeze20

    Caleb Williams should very easily be the heisman favorite after today.

    Kobe Finna Allen @ChampagneKobe1

    Caleb Williams gives me major Patrick Mahomes vibes

    Tyler Festa @tyler_festa

    Caleb Williams is the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck and he still has another year in college

    💜Mamba Out💛 @Littl3___

    We got Caleb Williams for another year. I haven’t felt this lucky as a USC fan in legit, maybe 15 years

    Williams transferred to USC from Oklahoma, following head coach Lincoln Riley after he departed the Sooners to take the position with the Trojans. They both appear to have made a seamless transition to the West Coast.

    It has been quite some time since USC has been the national powerhouse it once was. The last time the Trojans finished a season ranked in the top five was 2016 when they went 10-3 and defeated Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

    With Williams under center for at least one more season after 2022, the future appears to be bright for USC.

