USC's Caleb Williams Touted as 'The Truth,' Early Heisman Favorite After Stanford Win

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams had a coming out party on Saturday, establishing himself as a superstar and potential Heisman Trophy candidate with a dominant performance against Stanford.

The sophomore signal-caller went 20-of-27 for 341 yards and four touchdowns to lead the No. 10 Trojans to a 41-28 victory over the Cardinal. Williams was 13-of-15 for 244 yards and four scores in the first half alone.

A breakout performance came at the right time for Williams, as USC was playing in a nationally-televised primetime matchup. With all eyes on him, he rose to the occasion and didn't look like he felt any added pressure.

Anyone watching Saturday's game could see that the Trojans have something special on their hands with Williams. Social media lit up with many praising him as the next big thing in college football.

Williams transferred to USC from Oklahoma, following head coach Lincoln Riley after he departed the Sooners to take the position with the Trojans. They both appear to have made a seamless transition to the West Coast.

It has been quite some time since USC has been the national powerhouse it once was. The last time the Trojans finished a season ranked in the top five was 2016 when they went 10-3 and defeated Penn State in the Rose Bowl.

With Williams under center for at least one more season after 2022, the future appears to be bright for USC.