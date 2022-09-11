Peyton Manning Jokes About Tom Brady, Omaha in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite hosting ManningCast for Monday Night Football on ESPN, Peyton Manning's post-NFL playing days must have plenty of free time because the Pro Football Hall of Famer has interviewed to become the next Santa Claus.

And no, you didn't read that wrong.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney released the trailer for the new Disney Plus series, The Santa Clauses, which features Tim Allen and, surprisingly, Manning, who is interviewed by Allen's character to take over as the next Santa Claus.

Allen's character announced that he would be retiring as Santa Claus and began the process of finding a replacement.

Allen's character says to Manning: "You're interviewing to become Santa Claus."

Manning responded: "Yes! Can't wait to rub this in [Tom] Brady's face."

Allen's character then asks Manning to give him his best "ho, ho, ho," to which Manning replies, "Ho, ho, homaha. Homaha"—of course, as a joke and in reference to his famous "Omaha" play call.

If Manning gets the job, both Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts fans will be hoping their former quarterback can give their respective franchises the best gift of all—a Super Bowl LVII title.

The Santa Clauses will debut on Disney Plus on Nov. 16.