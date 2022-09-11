Johnny Manziel Jokes About Having College Eligibility Left After Texas A&M Upset Loss

Brett Davis/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel is offering to return to his alma mater after Texas A&M was stunned 17-14 by Appalachian State on Saturday.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner joked on Twitter that he still has college eligibility left to suit up for the Aggies again:

Per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, Appalachian State was paid $1.5 million by Texas A&M to play this game at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M entered Saturday ranked sixth in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Any playoff hopes it had coming into the season may have evaporated with this loss.

The offense went a span of 15 minutes, 51 seconds of game time between the third and fourth quarters without getting the ball. Appalachian State had two drives that took a combined 29 plays and 15 minutes, 37 seconds off the clock and resulted in 10 points.

In between those possessions, the Aggies got a special teams touchdown on Devon Achane's 95-yard kickoff return. They had a chance to tie the score at 17 on their final possession, but Caden Davis missed a 47-yard field goal with 3:43 left to play.

This game was almost the polar opposite of what happened to Appalachian State in its season opener.

The Mountaineers were coming off a 63-61 loss to North Carolina that saw the teams combine for 62 points in the fourth quarter, including 40 by Appalachian State. It had an opportunity to tie the game with nine seconds remaining, but a two-point conversion failed when Chase Brice's pass to a wide open Dashaun Davis sailed over his head.

Manziel was arguably the biggest star in college sports during his two-year stint at Texas A&M from 2012-13. He became the second player in school history and first redshirt freshman to win the Heisman.

The Aggies went 20-6 during the Manziel era, including a 29-24 win over top-ranked Alabama during the 2012 season.