No. 6 Texas A&M Stunned by Unranked Appalachian State After Missing Late FG in Upset

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

After a season-opening win against Sam Houston State last weekend, the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies were upset by the unranked Appalachian State Mountaineers 17-14 on Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station.

Texas A&M was previously 10-0 against non-Power 5 schools in Jimbo Fisher's tenure.

It marked the second upset victory by a Sun Belt Conference team on Saturday after Marshall defeated No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 in South Bend, Indiana, earlier in the afternoon.

Saturday's win is also App State's second-ever win against an AP Top 10-ranked team and the first in 15 years. The Mountaineers previously defeated the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines back in 2007.

The Aggies and Mountaineers were tied 7-7 entering halftime. Appalachian State running back Ahmani Marshall posted the first touchdown of the afternoon on a four-yard run in the second quarter.

However, Texas A&M quickly responded when running back Devon Achane rushed for a 26-yard score on the next drive to tie the game at seven a piece.

App State took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter when quarterback Chase Brice connected with Henry Pearson for a nine-yard score. But, once again, Texas A&M responded quickly when Achane returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Appalachian State's Michael Hughes responded with a 29-yard field goal to give the Mountaineers a 17-14 lead, and when Texas A&M's Caden Davis tried to respond with a 47-yard field goal, he missed, which sealed the win for App State.

Aggies quarterback Haynes King completed 13 of 20 passes for 97 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in the loss. He also rushed for 23 yards on eight carries.

Achane led A&M running backs with 66 rushing yards and a score, while Evan Stewart led receivers with five catches for 48 yards. Achane also had two kick returns for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Brice, the Mountaineers signal-caller, completed 15 of 30 passes for 134 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 10 yards.

Camerun Peoples led App State running backs with 19 carries for 112 yards, while Dashaun Davis led receivers with four catches for 39 yards.

Texas A&M managed just nine first downs compared to App State's 22. The Aggies also racked up seven penalties for 58 yards and had two fumbles, which factored into the loss.

Fisher's team will look to get back on track next weekend against Mario Cristobal and No. 15 Miami.