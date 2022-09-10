Video: Nick Saban Yells 'Don't Do That S--t' After Alabama's 'Horns Down' Gestures

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Alabama head coach Nick Saban wasn't in a celebratory mood after his team's 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday.

After multiple Crimson Tide players threw up the "Horns Down" gesture at the end of the game, Saban was heard yelling "Don't do that s--t!"

Despite Saban's insistence, Alabama players kept making the gesture on their way to the locker room.

It's understandable why Saban probably wasn't feeling good about things, even though the Crimson Tide left Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with a win.

The Crimson Tide had six consecutive drives end with a punt from the second to the third quarter. They committed 15 penalties for 100 yards and may have lost if not for two mistakes, including a controversial call by the officials.

Texas kicker Bert Auburn missed a 20-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half to keep the score tied at 10.

Early in the third quarter, Texas appeared to sack Bryce Young in the end zone for a safety. An official threw a flag for roughing the passer with targeting, but when referee Scott Campbell attempted to explain things after a review, it got complicated.

The result was an incomplete pass by Young, setting up a fourth down but keeping the score tied.

Between the missed field goal and non-safety, Texas left five points on the field.

Perhaps Saban understood better than his players that they just won a game they probably should have lost.