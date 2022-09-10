Bryce Young Says Alabama Is 'Made for' Crunch Time After Dramatic Win vs. Texas

AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday in a game that was much closer than expected, but some late fourth-quarter heroics from Bryce Young helped Nick Saban's team claim the victory.

After the win, Young told reporters: "Those crunch times moments, that’s what we’re made for."

Alabama head coach Nick Saban made similar comments after the win, via ESPN's Alex Scarborough:

"It all comes down to execute when you are playing games like this. You need to focus on what is In front of you. You can't worry about the other stuff going on, like what people say, what people say on ESPN and how much you are favored in the game.

"You've got to focus on what is in front of you. If you're an offensive lineman, that's the guy you have to block. If you're a receiver, that's the guy you have to beat,. If you're a QB, you have to take what the defense gives you. If you are a runner, you have to press the hole and make the right cuts. So we didn't do any of that stuff the way we need to. So it wasn't just one thing ,but you have to be able to be focused on that and you can't put yourself behind the 8 ball."

Alabama committed 15 penalties and saw a poor performance from its offensive line that allowed Young to be sacked twice and hurried seven times.

Still, the 21-year-old moved the ball despite the struggles.

Young made a pivotal 20-yard run into Texas territory with less than two minutes remaining in the game to set up a game-winning 33-yard field goal by Will Reichard. He finished the game having completed 27 of 39 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown, in addition to rushing for 38 yards on seven carries.

Alabama will face Louisiana-Monroe next weekend at Bryant-Denny Stadium before hosting Vanderbilt on Sept. 24.