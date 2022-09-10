Drew Brees on Texas QB Quinn Ewers' Injury vs. Alabama: 'Shoot It Up'

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Retired NFL quarterback Drew Brees called for Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers to re-enter the game Saturday after he was knocked out during the first quarter against No. 1 Alabama with an apparent shoulder injury.

In an Instagram post, Brees wrote: "If it's an AC joint separation…locker room, shoot it up, put on a harness, and shot gun snaps only the rest of the game. You got this young buck!"

Alabama's Dallas Turner landed hard on Ewers and was called for roughing the passer. Ewers was replaced by Hudson Card and never returned to a game Texas lost 20-19 on a field goal by Bama with 10 seconds remaining.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced after the game that Ewers suffered a sprained clavicle and would get an MRI.

Before the injury, Ewers was fantastic, completing nine of 12 passes for 134 yards.

In his place, Card finished 14-of-22 for 158 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions, and he led Texas to a go-ahead field goal with 1:29 left in the game.

Brees seemingly implied in his post that Ewers should get a cortisone injection, but the injury turned out to be a collarbone issue.

The 43-year-old Brees is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer.

In 20 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints, Brees was a 13-time Pro Bowler, two-time Offensive Player of the Year and 2009 Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP.

He ranks second in passing yards with 80,358 and second in passing touchdowns with 571.

Brees didn't miss many games in his career, playing 15 or 16 every season from 2004 through 2018. He missed five contests in 2003 and 2019, and four in his last campaign in 2020.

After he suffered a torn labrum and other damage in his throwing shoulder in 2005, it was unclear if Brees would ever be the same, but he was better than ever upon signing with the Saints in 2006.

Given the issues Brees experienced with his shoulder early in his career, it can be argued that calling for Ewers to play through a potentially significant injury was a bad look.