    Bryce Young Stirs Up Heisman Buzz on Twitter as No. 1 Alabama Avoids Upset at Texas

    Adam WellsSeptember 10, 2022

    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Alabama overcame a sluggish offensive performance to survive Texas' upset bid with a 20-19 win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

    Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young endured his share of struggles but came alive when it mattered most. He set up the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left by taking the offense 61 yards over nine plays in 79 seconds.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    WHAT A PLAY BRYCE YOUNG 😤<br><br>cc: <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a> <a href="https://t.co/LZgACXQlmI">pic.twitter.com/LZgACXQlmI</a>

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    Bryce Young. Dipsy do dunkaroo.

    Jon Scott @JonScottTV

    Give him the Heisman again

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    Houdini Bryce!

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Bryce Young is a bad, bad man. That was electric.

    Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22

    Sheesh Bryce Young said chill I got this

    Kyle Goon @kylegoon

    Turns out you shouldn’t give Bryce Young more than a minute

    As impressive as that final possession was, it may not have been the best drive by Young in the game. The junior star accounted for 68 of 75 yards on an 11-play drive early in the fourth quarter that ended with Jahmyr Gibbs' touchdown catch to help give Alabama a 17-16 lead.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    BRYCE YOUNG<br><br>What a play to give <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a> the lead! 🐘🔥 <a href="https://t.co/tVfrFCYtKU">pic.twitter.com/tVfrFCYtKU</a>

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    Heisman drive from Bryce Young

    Prior to that, Young was 12-of-20 for 77 yards. He finished 27-of-39 for 213 yards and one touchdown plus 38 yards on seven carries.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Bryce Young in the 4th quarter: 15-of-19, two 60+ yard scoring drives.

    Troy Renck @TroyRenck

    Oh. My. Word. Bryce Young ducks and dips, avoids sack. Possibly saved game. His last two drives have been Heisman worthy.

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    Bryce Young is Him.

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    Bryce Young is like that!

    Rusty Mansell @Mansell247

    Bryce Young is still that damn dude.. His WR’s have not played great, Young is different.. <br>Extending plays, eyes down the field, he is hard to defend..

    This was one of the worst performances by the Crimson Tide in recent years. It marked just the second time since 2018 they have been held to 20 points or fewer in the regular season.

    Jase McClellan did have an 81-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to help Alabama to a 10-3 advantage, but his other five carries gained 16 yards.

    At one point in the fourth quarter, Alabama had more penalty yards (100) than passing yards. The usually stout secondary gave up 292 yards and 8.6 yards per attempt.

    Texas didn't even have Quinn Ewers available for most of the game. The redshirt freshman sensation left in the first quarter with an apparent shoulder injury after being hit by Dallas Turner.

    On a day when so many things seemed to work against Alabama, Young pushed his team to victory on the road against a quality opponent.

    Things will almost certainly be easier next week. The Crimson Tide will host Louisiana-Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 17.

