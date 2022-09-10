Bryce Young Stirs Up Heisman Buzz on Twitter as No. 1 Alabama Avoids Upset at Texas

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Alabama overcame a sluggish offensive performance to survive Texas' upset bid with a 20-19 win at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young endured his share of struggles but came alive when it mattered most. He set up the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left by taking the offense 61 yards over nine plays in 79 seconds.

As impressive as that final possession was, it may not have been the best drive by Young in the game. The junior star accounted for 68 of 75 yards on an 11-play drive early in the fourth quarter that ended with Jahmyr Gibbs' touchdown catch to help give Alabama a 17-16 lead.

Prior to that, Young was 12-of-20 for 77 yards. He finished 27-of-39 for 213 yards and one touchdown plus 38 yards on seven carries.

This was one of the worst performances by the Crimson Tide in recent years. It marked just the second time since 2018 they have been held to 20 points or fewer in the regular season.

Jase McClellan did have an 81-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to help Alabama to a 10-3 advantage, but his other five carries gained 16 yards.

At one point in the fourth quarter, Alabama had more penalty yards (100) than passing yards. The usually stout secondary gave up 292 yards and 8.6 yards per attempt.

Texas didn't even have Quinn Ewers available for most of the game. The redshirt freshman sensation left in the first quarter with an apparent shoulder injury after being hit by Dallas Turner.

On a day when so many things seemed to work against Alabama, Young pushed his team to victory on the road against a quality opponent.

Things will almost certainly be easier next week. The Crimson Tide will host Louisiana-Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 17.