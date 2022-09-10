Texas' Quinn Ewers Taken to Locker Room After Suffering Injury vs. Alabama

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Despite getting off to a hot start in their marquee matchup against Alabama, the Texas Longhorns lost quarterback Quinn Ewers late in the first quarter with an apparent shoulder injury.

The play occurred when Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner landed on Ewers after getting pressure on the Longhorns star on a pass attempt near the goal line.

The medical staff looked at Ewers on the field for a few moments before he was taken to the locker room for further examination.

