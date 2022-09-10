Texas' Quinn Ewers Suffered Sprained Clavicle Injury vs. Alabama; Will Undergo MRI

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a sprained clavicle in the first quarter of Saturday's 20-19 loss to Alabama, head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters after the game.

Sarkisian added Ewers will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

The injury occurred when Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner landed on Ewers after getting pressure on the Longhorns star on a pass attempt near the goal line.

The medical staff looked at Ewers on the field for a few moments before he was taken to the locker room for further examination.

Turner was flagged for roughing the passer. Bijan Robinson scored from the 1-yard line on the next play to even the score at 10.

Sophomore Hudson Card took over for Ewers on the Longhorns' next offensive possession. The Texas native was a 4-star prospect and No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Card beat out Casey Thompson to be Texas' starting quarterback in 2021, but he was benched early in the season after a poor performance against Arkansas.

Expectations for Ewers are incredibly high. He was the top-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and spent his first season at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in December.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian named Ewers the Longhorns' starter to begin the season. He went 16-of-24 for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week.

Ewers was having his way against Alabama's defense prior to the injury. He went 9-of-12 for 134 yards in the first quarter.

Card played well in relief, going 14-of-22 for 158 yards over the final three quarters. Texas took a 19-17 lead on Bert Auburn's 49-yard field goal with 1:29 remaining in the fourth.

Alabama responded with a nine-play, 61-yard drive that ended with Will Reichard hitting the game-winning 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to play.

Saturday marked the 10th all-time matchup between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns. Texas has a 7-2-1 advantage in those games, but both of Alabama's wins have come in the past two matchups.

Texas hasn't beaten a team ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 standings since a 45-35 victory over Oklahoma in October 2008.