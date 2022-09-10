Texas' Quinn Ewers Reportedly Won't Return vs. Alabama After 1st-Quarter Injury

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers will not return to Saturday's showdown against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide after exiting late in the first quarter with an apparent shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The injury occurred when Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner landed on Ewers after getting pressure on the Longhorns star on a pass attempt near the goal line.

The medical staff looked at Ewers on the field for a few moments before he was taken to the locker room for further examination.

Turner was flagged for roughing the passer. Bijan Robinson scored from the 1-yard line on the next play to even the score at 10.

Sophomore Hudson Card took over for Ewers on the Longhorns' next offensive possession. The Texas native was a 4-star prospect and No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Card beat out Casey Thompson to be Texas' starting quarterback in 2021, but he was benched early in the season after a poor performance against Arkansas.

Expectations for Ewers are incredibly high. He was the top-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and spent his first season at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in December.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian named Ewers the Longhorns' starter to begin the season. He went 16-of-24 for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week.

Ewers was having his way against Alabama's defense prior to the injury. He went 9-of-12 for 134 yards in the first quarter.

Saturday marks the ninth all-time matchup between the Crimson Tide and Longhorns. Texas has a 7-1-1 advantage in those games, but Alabama won the most recent matchup 37-21 on Jan. 7, 2010, to win the BCS Championship Game.

Texas hasn't beaten a team ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 standings since a 45-35 victory over Oklahoma in October 2008.