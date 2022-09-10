Jordan Poyer, Bills Agree to Reworked Contract, Includes Up to $2M in Incentives

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jordan Poyer didn't get the contract extension he was seeking from the Buffalo Bills, but they did adjust his current deal so he can potentially earn more money in 2022.

Drew Rosenhaus, Poyer's agent, told ESPN's Field Yates the Bills agreed to rework the All-Pro safety's contract for this season that increased the amount he can earn through incentives from $500,000 to $2 million.

"Jordan appreciates this good will gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension," Rosenhaus said to Yates.

Under his current deal, Poyer's $9.75 million salary this season ranks 16th among all safeties.

Poyer made it known throughout the offseason that he wanted an extension. He skipped the Bills' voluntary workouts in April but was in attendance for mandatory minicamp in June.

When the Bills opened training camp in July, Poyer was asked about his contract status.

"I want to be here," Poyer told reporters. "That’s how I feel—I want to be here."

On the same day, general manager Brandon Beane briefly addressed the status of negotiations with Rosenhaus.

"Drew and I have a great relationship, as do us and Jordan, and Drew and I have had many conversations," Beane said. "This just happened to work out for him to come up here and do this to start camp, but we’re good. I don’t talk about negotiations, but we love Jordan. Drew is great to work with and that’s probably the extent I’d be willing to talk about it."

Per Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, Hoyer has an 81.0 overall grade over the previous two seasons, which ranks sixth among all safeties.

The Bills originally signed Poyer to a four-year, $13 million deal in 2017. He received a two-year extension worth $19.5 million in March 2020 that tied him to the team through the 2022 season.

Poyer has established himself as a key part of Buffalo's defense during his first five seasons with the team. The Oregon State alum was named to his first All-Pro team in 2021 after recording 93 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and five interceptions.

Prior to joining the Bills, Poyer played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns.