Edwin Jackson Retires After Playing for Record 14 Teams in 17 MLB Seasons

Edwin Jackson (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Edwin Jackson, who holds the MLB record with appearances for 14 different teams across 17 seasons, announced his retirement from baseball Friday night.

Jackson posted a statement on Instagram, saying, "This game has taught me many life lessons and allowed me to evolve into the person I am today!"

"19 years ago today I was blessed with an opportunity to tie up my laces and step on the field to make my debut with Los Angeles Dodgers...today I am happily hanging up my cleats and closing a 22-year baseball career," Jackson wrote.

The 39-year-old right-hander last pitched in the major leagues in 2019 with the Detroit Tigers. More recently, he helped Team USA capture a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Along with the Tigers, Jackson also made stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays.

His career accomplishes included an All-Star appearance in 2009 with the Tigers, a no-hitter in 2010 with the D-Backs and a World Series title in 2011 with the Cardinals, a three-year stretch that perfectly captures his nomadic career.

He finishes his days as a pitcher with a 4.78 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 412 games (318 starts). He struck out 1,508 batters in 1,960 innings.

"Thank you baseball for an amazing life experience that I will never forget!" Jackson wrote in the retirement announcement.

He wrapped up his career in Tokyo, making two appearances out of the bullpen for Team USA. He gave up one hit, one walk and no earned runs while striking out two.

Jackson didn't sign with a team for the 2022 MLB season prior to his retirement.