Peyton Manning: I Don't Envision Tom Brady Doing NFL Farewell Tour Before Retiring

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

At 45 years old, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is nearing retirement.

Brady retired this winter before deciding to unretire and return for another season. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning doesn't anticipate that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will set up a farewell tour by announcing that it's his last season, whether his final year is 2022 or another year.

Manning said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show:

"I don't see him coming out and saying, 'this is my last year' and doing the video tributes and bringing the rocking chair like they did for Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. I don't see him going that approach, but I'm sure it's on his mind, and from that standpoint that's probably a good thing."

Brady has been vocal about his desire to continue playing in the NFL as long as he's competing at a high level. So, while the 2022 season could be Brady's last year in the NFL, we likely won't know when he'll officially decide to retire.

Brady and the Buccaneers open the 2022 campaign on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.