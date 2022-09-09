Lamar Jackson Will Be Ravens QB for 'A Long Time' After Contract Talks, Harbaugh Says

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn't concerned about Lamar Jackson's long-term outlook with the franchise after the two sides couldn't agree to terms on a new contract before the Friday deadline imposed by the star quarterback.

Harbaugh told reporters Friday that Jackson will be with the Ravens "for a long time" to come.

"He and I talked about it yesterday, 'Hey man, let's go be our best and go focus on football.' And that's what he's been doing all along," Harbaugh added.

Jackson told reporters Wednesday he was still negotiating with the Ravens, but he set Friday as a cutoff date for talks if no deal could be worked out.

"I have no clue," he said when asked if he felt like they were closing in on a deal. "You have to ask the guy who I'm talking to."

That guy was likely Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, who released a statement Friday morning saying no agreement was reached "despite best efforts" from both parties.

Jackson is entering the final season of his rookie contract season. The 2019 NFL MVP will earn $23 million.

Even though this likely wasn't the outcome anyone wanted, Jackson could still remain with the Ravens. The team can negotiate with him during the offseason leading up to free agency.

If no deal can be reached, the Ravens will almost certainly use the franchise tag on Jackson. He could earn $45.4 million in 2023 on the tag, per Spotrac.

Expectations are high in Baltimore this season after an injury-plagued 2021 ruined the team's playoff aspirations. The Ravens had the worst injury luck of any team since Football Outsiders began tracking adjusted games lost in 2001.

Jackson was among the notable Ravens players bit by the injury bug. The two-time Pro Bowler missed the final four games of the regular season with a bone bruise in his ankle.

Since taking over as Baltimore's starting quarterback in 2018, Jackson has led the team to a 37-12 record in the regular season with three playoff appearances. He has thrown for 9,967 yards, run for 3,673 yards and accounted for 105 touchdowns in 58 career games.