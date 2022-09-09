Dana White: 'I Don't Care About' Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva; 'Not Even in My Sport'

Dana White (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC President Dana White said Friday he has no interest in discussing Jake Paul or the YouTube star's upcoming boxing match against UFC legend Anderson Silva.

"I don't care about that," White told TMZ Sports. "I literally was saying the other day, everybody keeps asking me about Jake. This guy's not even in my sport. I don't care."

White and Paul have engaged in a long-running war of words, which started with the YouTuber suggesting UFC fighters should receive better pay and benefits.

The UFC president took part in the verbal exchanges for a while, saying Paul should start his own MMA promotion if he has all the answers, but he's maintained a stance lately that he's ready to move on from the conversation for good.

"Stop asking me about Jake Paul, you guys. I don't give a s--t what Jake Paul does," White said in August.

Paul hasn't been so quick to let the rivalry fade, recently using previous footage of White discussing the potential of a Paul vs. Silva showdown to help promote the Oct. 29 fight.

While it doesn't seem like White will be interested in the bout, it does carry a fair bit of intrigue as the YouTuber continues to climb the boxing ranks.

Paul has yet to face a classically trained boxer, but he's steadily built himself in that direction.

First, he knocked out fellow YouTube star Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri and former NBA player Nate Robinson. Then he moved on to MMA fighters, beating Ben Askren before back-to-back victories over Tyron Woodley.

Now he'll take on Silva, who's one of the most decorated fighters to step in the Octagon. He's also got some boxing experience, with a 3-1 record in four fights, most recently beating fellow longtime MMA fighter Tito Ortiz last September.

If Paul extends his record to 6-0 with a win over Silva, it'll be time for him to take on at least a semi-accomplished boxer if he truly wants to start making progress within the sport.