UFC 279: Ferguson vs. Diaz Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

Nate Diaz headlines UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. (Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UFC 279 is already a pay-per-view unlike any other.

For the first time in history, the UFC had to cancel a fight-week press conference after an incident backstage that involved the teams of Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz and Kevin Holland, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Ironically, the three-way fracas quickly faded from the headlines when Chimaev weighed in at 178.5 pounds, well over the 170-pound limit for a welterweight bout. The botched weight cut resulted in a complete shakeup of the final three fights of the night.

Rather than fight Diaz, Chimaev will now see Holland in the co-main event. Holland was originally supposed to fight Tony Ferguson. Now, El Cucuy will take on Diaz in the finale.

Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez will now fight each other after being scheduled against Ferguson and Holland, respectively.

It's a last-minute shakeup that may have actually created some more interesting matchups and saved the card when Chimaev's gaffe could have cost the organization much more.

Here's a look at the complete card and predictions for the night's biggest fights.