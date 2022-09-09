X

    Rams OL Blasted on Twitter for Failing to Protect Matthew Stafford from Von Miller

    There is going to be a new Super Bowl champion if the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line doesn't improve.

    Andrew Whitworth retired after helping lead the Rams to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and the offensive front looked absolutely lost without him. The Buffalo Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, oftentimes without a single extra blitzer, and overwhelmed the Rams on the way to a commanding 31-10 victory in Thursday's season opener at SoFi Stadium.

    It was ugly right from the start for the Rams, who were in comeback mode after allowing a touchdown on the opening possession and never established an offensive rhythm as Von Miller and Buffalo's defensive line dominated.

    The offensive line, and Miller's impact, caught the attention of plenty on social media:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Rams fans watching Stafford drop back.. <a href="https://t.co/IfRvdUdbVQ">pic.twitter.com/IfRvdUdbVQ</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    The Bills have six sacks despite blitzing on only one of Matthew Stafford's 28 dropbacks so far (all six sacks were with four or fewer rushers).<br><br>The Bills have only one game in the last 15 seasons with more sacks when using a standard rush (eight vs Washington in 2011). <a href="https://t.co/aoaUFwUUGY">pic.twitter.com/aoaUFwUUGY</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LET VON EAT 🍽 <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/zzyuwcgkWb">pic.twitter.com/zzyuwcgkWb</a>

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    Rams offensive line: <a href="https://t.co/OVU0x0iwTe">pic.twitter.com/OVU0x0iwTe</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    The Rams miss Whitworth more than Beckham.

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    the only way the Rams can protect is with quick snaps, tempo, short throws, sorcery

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    The Rams interior OL is losing literally every rep

    Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry

    Matthew Stafford has been sacked six times tonight, the most sacks he's ever taken as a Ram.

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    Von Miller's flexibility at 33 years old is absolutely bonkers, man.<br><br>Adding him off the edge to this Bills defense is just no fair.

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    Savvy move by Von Miller to invest in teleportation legs this offseason. It a little pricey, but it's worth it.

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    Von so good man!!

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    <a href="https://twitter.com/VonMiller?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VonMiller</a> being added to this team is just as crazy as him being added to that rams defense last year. He is STILL a PROBLEM!

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Let's do a new NFL offseason thing where Von Miller chooses who is going to win the Super Bowl by going to a new team every summer. Make it The Bachelor style. Handing out roses. Sending Washington and Cleveland home the first night. Hometown dates to his chicken farm.

    Los Angeles looked sloppy, disorganized and simply outmatched whenever its offense was on the field, and that's not even getting to when Josh Allen obliterated its defense on the other end while accounting for four touchdowns.

    Facing pressure all night, Stafford finished 29-of-41 for 240 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions and looked nothing like the version of the quarterback who lifted the Lombardi Trophy last season.

    Fortunately for the Rams, they won't have to face the contender that is the Bills again unless they make a second straight Super Bowl.

    Things will presumably get a bit easier in Week 2 when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

