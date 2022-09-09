Rams OL Blasted on Twitter for Failing to Protect Matthew Stafford from Von Miller

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

There is going to be a new Super Bowl champion if the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line doesn't improve.

Andrew Whitworth retired after helping lead the Rams to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and the offensive front looked absolutely lost without him. The Buffalo Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times, oftentimes without a single extra blitzer, and overwhelmed the Rams on the way to a commanding 31-10 victory in Thursday's season opener at SoFi Stadium.

It was ugly right from the start for the Rams, who were in comeback mode after allowing a touchdown on the opening possession and never established an offensive rhythm as Von Miller and Buffalo's defensive line dominated.

The offensive line, and Miller's impact, caught the attention of plenty on social media:

Los Angeles looked sloppy, disorganized and simply outmatched whenever its offense was on the field, and that's not even getting to when Josh Allen obliterated its defense on the other end while accounting for four touchdowns.

Facing pressure all night, Stafford finished 29-of-41 for 240 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions and looked nothing like the version of the quarterback who lifted the Lombardi Trophy last season.

Fortunately for the Rams, they won't have to face the contender that is the Bills again unless they make a second straight Super Bowl.

Things will presumably get a bit easier in Week 2 when they host the Atlanta Falcons.