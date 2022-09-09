Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes 12th QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have some things in common.

Both quarterbacks are Super Bowl champions, and now both are tied for the fewest number of games (183) to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford accomplished the feat on a pass to Cooper Kupp in Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Stafford entered Thursday's game with 49,995 passing yards in 182 games across 13 seasons.

The only other active quarterbacks to reach 50,000 passing yards are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Indianapolis Colts' Matt Ryan. Peyton Manning and John Elway are also on the list, though neither accomplished the feat as quickly as Stafford or Brees.

Brees joined the 50,000-yard club on Dec. 8, 2013, in a 31-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. He threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns in that game. It was his 13th season in the NFL.

At the time, the former New Orleans Saints signal-caller was just the fifth quarterback to throw for 50,000 yards, joining Manning, Elway, Brett Favre and Dan Marino.

Brees finished his career having thrown for 80,358 yards in 20 seasons, which ranks second in NFL history behind Brady, who enters 2022 having thrown for 84,520 yards in 22 seasons.

The other quarterbacks to throw for 50,000 are Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers and Eli Manning.

In his 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Stafford threw for 45,109 yards. In his first season with the Rams in 2021, he threw for 4,886 yards.

The 34-year-old ranks 12th on the NFL's all-time passing yards list, though he'll undoubtedly move into 11th place and surpass Elway's 51,475 yards this season, provided he stays healthy.

Stafford has been managing an elbow injury for a while, including during the 2021 season, and the ailment has caused some concern. So there's always a possibility he misses some time this year.