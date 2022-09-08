Report: Tony La Russa Hoping to Return to White Sox as Soon as Next Week

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is hoping to return to the team "as early as next week" after stepping away because of a medical issue, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The 77-year-old is hoping to be with the team for Sunday's road game against the Oakland Athletics that will feature a ceremony retiring the jersey of Dave Stewart. La Russa managed the pitcher during his time with the A's, winning the World Series together in 1989.

La Russa stepped away from the White Sox on Aug. 31 because of an unspecified medical condition.

"Following a medical evaluation [Wednesday] morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians," the team said in a statement. "His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations."

Miguel Cairo has served as the White Sox interim manager with La Russa unavailable, leading the team to a 6-3 record during this span. The squad has won all three series it's played to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

Chicago entered Thursday with a 69-68 record, two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first place in the AL Central. The team is 7.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot.

The White Sox begin their four-game series against the Athletics on Thursday before returning home for a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies starting Tuesday.

La Russa is in his second season as part of his second stint with Chicago, returning to the sport last year after a 10-year absence. He led the team to a 93-69 record in 2021, winning a division title before losing to the Houston Astros in the divisional series.

The Hall of Fame manager has won three World Series titles with six pennants in his career, which began with the White Sox in 1979.