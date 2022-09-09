6 NHL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint During the 2022-23 Season

0 of 6

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Expectations are high for every NHL club entering a new season. Playoff contenders aspire to win the Stanley Cup. Rebuilding teams look for signs of real improvement and the anticipation of reaching the postseason. Clubs that struggled the previous season hope for a bounce-back performance.

Not every team, like the six on our list, will see their wishes fulfilled when the season comes to an end.

Some, like the Florida Panthers, are coming off one of the best seasons in franchise history. Others, like the Vegas Golden Knights, are former Cup contenders trying to regain their once-dominant form.

In this slideshow, we'll examine the factors that could lead to disappointment in 2022-23. We've chosen three teams from each conference. You can express your views on this topic in the comments section below.