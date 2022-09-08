Chris Jericho Reveals Jake Hager Signed Contract Extension with AEW

AP Photo/Mel Evans

AEW star Chris Jericho said Wednesday that on-screen ally Jake Hager has signed a contract extension with the company.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes, Jericho noted that his righthand man will remain in AEW moving forward (6:20 mark):

Hager has been with AEW since the first episode of Dynamite in 2019, and he has worked alongside Jericho the entire time.

The 40-year-old Hager made his AEW debut on the Oct. 2, 2019, edition of Dynamite, aligning himself with Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz. Together, they were AEW's most dominant stable for an extended period of time and known as The Inner Circle.

When The Inner Circle disbanded on the March 9, 2022, episode of Dynamite, Hager remained with Jericho as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

While Hager hasn't won any titles during his AEW tenure, he has been involved in several high-profile matches and has been effective muscle for Jericho, who was the first ever AEW world champion.

Hager broke into the pro wrestling business in 2006 when he signed a developmental deal with WWE after starring collegiately in wrestling and football at the University of Oklahoma.

Under the name Jack Swagger, Hager remained with WWE until 2017 and established himself as a decorated competitor during his time with the company, holding the World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship and ECW Championship one time each, in addition to winning the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 26.

Hager broke into MMA following his WWE departure, posting a 3-0 record with one no contest in four fights for Bellator.

He has fought twice since signing with AEW, but not since beating Brandon Calton by split decision at Bellator 250 in October 2020.

