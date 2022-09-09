As Nate Diaz's UFC Contract Ends, Celebrate with His Top 5 Performances

4 of 5

Opponent: Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (17-3 [1 NC], 4-0 UFC)

Event: UFC 141, Las Vegas

Date: December 30, 2011

Result: Diaz def. Cerrone by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

The run-up to this bout was a little chippy—and not in that semi-practiced way you sometimes see with a Diaz fight. During fight week, Cerrone tried to show Diaz respect, only to see it literally slapped away by a competitor not interested in making friends.

But Cerrone didn’t worry too much about it, at least not on the outside. After all, he was on a six-fight win streak over the likes of Charles Oliveira and Dennis Siver. He was at -280 to handle the kid from Stockton. This was peak Cowboy. Look how young he looks in the video!

This was also back when Diaz still got some boos, particularly against an opponent as popular as the aw-shucks, beer-swilling, adrenaline-chasing Cerrone. So, safe to say, plenty of momentum in Cowboy’s corner, with Diaz perceived by many as a malcontent who didn’t respect his elders, or something.

The crowd certainly erupted when Cerrone planted his middle finger right in the middle of Diaz’s face just before the fight started, instead of engaging in the customary pre-fight glove touch.

But Diaz had most of the say from there.

He came out peppering Cerrone with the seeing-eye boxing combinations that would keep Cerrone guessing—and that characterized more and more of Diaz’s style moving forward. Cerrone simply couldn’t stand up to the volume and was bleeding after just one round.

It continued on like that, and by Round 3, Cerrone was battered and tenderized like a cheap cutlet. Just as the final round started, Diaz returned Cerrone’s favor from the beginning of the bout by flipping two birds of his own. A beaten and bloody Cerrone could only nod.

Eleven years later, the 238 significant strikes Diaz landed in this bout sit fourth all-time in the UFC—with all three above it extending into the championship rounds.

This was the fight that showed Diaz could play in the big leagues. Before Cerrone, his signature win was likely the ever-inconsistent Guillard or possibly Marcus Davis. And to do so not only convincingly but with authority and with that outsized swagger intact is what established him as a true main-eventer. After this bout, three of his next four bouts were headliners. He was a star before, but this one made him an elite.