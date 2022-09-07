Dwight Howard, Carli Lloyd to Be Among Competitors on Fox's 'Special Forces'

Brett Carlsen/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Veteran NBA center Dwight Howard is among the 16 celebrities who will take part in Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, a reality show on Fox set to premiere in January, per Rick Porter of the Hollywood Reporter.

The show will put the contestants through "intense military-style training" with challenges created by actual special forces teams. Four former military operatives will run the competition.

Alongside Howard will be former athletes Danny Amendola, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd and Mike Piazza. The rest of the cast will feature celebrities from reality television, acting, music, politics and more.

Howard is currently an unsigned free agent, although the eight-time NBA All-Star should still be in good shape after playing 60 games with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Lloyd could also be a top contender after only recently retiring following a soccer career that includes two World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals. Kenworthy won a silver medal in Slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics and the freestyle skier last competed at the 2022 Games.

Amendola retired from the NFL in July after winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

It might be a tougher challenge for others on the list, including Piazza, who ended his Baseball Hall of Fame career in 2007. Liukin notably won gold in the gymnastic all-around competition at the 2008 Summer Olympics, but the 32-year-old has not competed since 2012.