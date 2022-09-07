Bengals' Joe Burrow 'Good to Go' for Week 1 vs. Steelers After Appendectomy

Joe Burrow (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he's "good to go" for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after undergoing an appendectomy in late July.

"Throwing it the way I want to throw it. Hit all my speed numbers," Burrow told reporters Wednesday.

The 2020 first overall pick suffered a torn ACL during his rookie campaign, which limited his offseason preparations last year, and the surgery to remove his appendix halted his training camp work this year for over two weeks.

"I'd like to have a normal offseason at some point," Burrow told reporters in mid-August. "That would be great. Going into the season feeling as good as I can, but that hasn't been the reality for three years. Make the most of what you got. We'll try again next year."

The 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year didn't reveal how much weight he lost while recovering from the appendectomy but confirmed adding more pounds back to his frame would be part of the equation before the regular season.

Burrow didn't play at all in the preseason, though that may have been the case regardless since teams have started trying to limit key players' injury risk in exhibition games.

Now all signs point toward him being all systems go for the opener.

"He looks all the way to 100 percent to me," wide receiver Tee Higgins said Monday. "Same Joe. Just that killer mindset and he's ready to go.”

Burrow is coming off a terrific 2021 campaign that saw him complete 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 regular-season games before leading the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati once again has the look of a contender after an offseason that included three key free-agent signings for the offensive line (Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La'el Collins) along with a defense-heavy draft class.

The AFC is overflowing with championship contenders, however, so the path to another Super Bowl starts with winning the division for Burrow and Co.

A Week 1 triumph over the Steelers would be a first step in the right direction.