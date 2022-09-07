Alabama Band Won't Travel to Game vs. Texas Because of Seating Controversy

Alabama band (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The University of Alabama announced its Million Dollar Band won't travel for Saturday's marquee college football game against Texas.

"Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution's ticket allotment at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not make the trip this weekend for the Alabama at Texas football game," the school told Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.

Texas' placement of visiting bands previously attracted attention for an LSU game in 2019:

It will be the first time the Crimson Tide will play without the Million Dollar Band in attendance since COVID-19 restrictions during the 2020 season, per Kelly.

The band's official website notes the musical group has been running for 106 years and currently features over 400 members, who are eligible for scholarships.

Alabama vs. Texas is one of the biggest games on college football's Week 2 slate as the future SEC rivals both picked up blowout wins in their openers. The Tide beat Utah State 55-0, while the Longhorns took down UL Monroe 52-10.

It's a chance for Texas to make a major statement and skyrocket up the rankings, but head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn't want the Horns' season defined by a single non-conference contest.

"It's one game, you know?" Sarkisian told reporters Monday. "It's a chance for us to do what we love to do. I think one of the biggest mistakes people make is [thinking] this is going to be the game that's going to define our program. It might, it might not."

Saturday's kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. The Million Dollar Band will have to join other Bama supporters by watching on TV.