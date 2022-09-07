College Football Rankings 2022: Week 2 Standings, Schedule and Predictions

0 of 3

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

The SEC is assumed to be the best conference in college football every season.

The presence of the Alabama Crimson Tide at its peak helps to settle that argument before a game is even played.

Alabama has an opportunity in Week 2 of the season to showcase that dominance in a national showcase game on the road against the Texas Longhorns.

Texas will be a conference foe soon enough for the Crimson Tide, but for now, the Longhorns are viewed as a Big 12 side hoping to pull off one of the biggest upsets of 2022.

Alabama did not create any doubt in its opening-week win over the Utah State Aggies and its offense should be Texas' biggest concern.

The Crimson Tide will catch most of the Saturday spotlight, but there is one other SEC team that can further the league's dominance with a nonconference win on the road.

The Tennessee Volunteers take their fast-paced offense into the ACC when they face the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Vols had an easier start to the season compared to Pitt and that may help them from a confidence perspective in one of Saturday's four Top 25 matchups.

The other two ranked battles will give us idea of how the SEC East will shape up and whether the Baylor Bears are capable of replicating last season's success.