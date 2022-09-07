Chase Young Reportedly Reaggravated Knee Injury at Von Miller's Pass-Rushing Camp

AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young may have suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn ACL.

According to Arizona Cardinals insider Mike Jurecki, Young recently "reaggravated" his knee injury while attending Von Miller's pass-rushing camp, and the Commanders are not happy with him going outside of the team facility for a workout.

Washington had already placed Young on the reserve/physically unable to perform list two weeks ago, ruling him out for at least the first four games of the 2022 season. He spent training camp on the active/PUP list while recovering from reconstructive surgery after tearing his ACL and MCL in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last November.

Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports recently reported that Young wasn't expected to be back until closer to midseason. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said last month that it was hard to pinpoint a timetable for Young's return.

"As we go through this, it's hard to predict on recovery time," Rivera said in August. "This injury is a little bit more severe than the average one is, and because of that, the timeline is a little bit longer. What is that timeline? I can't tell you."

The No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, Young was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after he recorded 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. However, he was limited to 1.5 sacks in nine games last season.

The Commanders begin the 2022 season on Sunday at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Young isn't eligible to return until Oct. 9 against the Tennessee Titans, but it looks like he'll be sidelined for longer than that.

While Young is out, James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill will continue to rotate at his position.