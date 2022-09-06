USC QB Caleb Williams Releases 'Seize the Awkward' PSA for Mental Health Awareness

Harry How/Getty Images

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is doing more than just throwing touchdown passes this fall.

As Pete Thamel of ESPN noted, Williams and fellow USC communications students produced and filmed a national public service announcement called "Seize the Awkward" in an effort to increase awareness about the importance of mental health.

"I want to be a voice, be a brother for whoever is dealing with [mental health] challenges," Williams said. "I'm not different. We all go through some struggles. Depending on who you are, you take things different. I'm trying to be there for whoever I can."

The PSA was done as part of a collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the Jed Foundation, the Ad Council and Caleb Cares. Caleb Cares is Williams' charitable organization, and the Jed Foundation focuses on suicide prevention for young adults.

Williams also painted his fingernails with the suicide prevention number last year.

On the field, the quarterback transferred from Oklahoma to USC this past offseason. That the move came after Lincoln Riley, who was Williams' former head coach with the Sooners, took over the Trojans program made it all the more notable.

If Williams lives up to expectations in 2022, he will be a Heisman Trophy contender and could help lead USC to the Pac-12 title and into the College Football Playoff discussion.

He led the Trojans to a 66-14 win over Rice in the season opener and faces Stanford in the Pac-12 opener on Saturday.