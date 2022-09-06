Bucs' Chris Godwin Unsure If He'll Play Week 1 vs. Cowboys amid Knee Injury Rehab

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium is just five days away, and Chris Godwin's status for Week 1 is in question.

Godwin, who is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL he suffered during the 2021 season, discussed his availability for Sunday during an appearance on the In the Moment podcast with David Greene (h/t Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times).

"I don't think any of us know that yet," Godwin said. "I would imagine I have the final say. It's going to come down to feel. Because I understand what I'm capable of doing on the field when healthy. But I also understand what I'm capable of pushing through."

He added: "I would love to be there for the entire season, but I think what’s more important is being there for the second half of the season. Being there for what I missed last year."

Reporters have raved about how well Godwin has looked during training camp this summer, and head coach Todd Bowles said last month that the veteran wide receiver had been working out every day and is "one of the hardest workers on the team."

Godwin took another step forward in his recovery during Monday's practice, suiting up without the bulky knee brace that he had been wearing throughout training camp.

Godwin had an impressive 2021 campaign despite missing the final three regular season games and all of the postseason. He caught 98 passes for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games.

It marked the second 1,000-plus yard season of his career.

While Godwin is a significant part of the Tampa Bay offense, the passing game is well equipped even if he's on the sideline.

Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Breshad Perriman, Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller round out the team's wide receiver group. The offense also features Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph at tight end.

Evans has posted eight straight 1,000-plus yard seasons to start his career and caught a total of 27 touchdown catches in the last two campaigns, while Jones has posted seven 1,000-plus yard seasons in the first 11 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans.

The Bucs enter 2022 looking to win their first Super Bowl title since the 2020 campaign and second under star quarterback Tom Brady.