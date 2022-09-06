Karl-Anthony Towns Questions Being Left Off NBA2K23's Top 3-Point Shooters List

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The ratings for NBA 2K23 are starting to trickle out, and as you may have guessed, some players are not happy.

Karl-Anthony Towns, in particular, took to social media Tuesday to question why he wasn't among the highest-rated three-point shooters:

Towns has already established himself on the short list of the greatest shooting big men of all time. He's a career 39.7 percent shooter from long distance and has finished four of the past five seasons above 40 percent.

That said, Towns doesn't quite shoot with the same level of volume as the other players on the list. Every player in 2K's top five shot at least 5.5 threes per game last season, whereas Towns was at 4.9 attempts. The Timberwolves star did shoot 41.2 percent from three on 7.9 attempts per game in 2019-20, so he does have a bit of a gripe here.

As it stands, leaving Towns off the top-five three-point shooters in the game is likely far from the most egregious rating in the game. Odds are we'll hear a few more complaints from players once the game launches on September 9.