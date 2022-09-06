Derek Carr Says His Recruitment of Davante Adams to Raiders Was 'Egregious'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admits he went all-out to recruit his ex-Fresno State teammate Davante Adams from Green Bay.

"Oh, man, I was egregious," Carr told Tim Keown of ESPN.

After the Raiders fell in the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals, Carr called Adams, whose contract was set to expire in the offseason.

"Hey, whenever you're ready, I'm ready. Let's figure this thing out," Carr told Adams, who was getting ready for the Packers' NFC Divisional Round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers lost to the 49ers, and Carr was back to recruiting Adams shortly thereafter.

"I'm not going to lie," Carr said. "I texted him the next day. I couldn't help myself."

The Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams in hopes of inking him to a long-term deal, but the superstar decided to move on. In March, Green Bay traded him to the Raiders, who signed him to a five-year, $140 million contract.

As Keown noted, "there's no such thing as player-to-player tampering," so everything Carr did was on the level. He also recruited Adams during rounds of golf and throwing sessions between the end of the season and the trade.

Eventually, the Packers orchestrated the move, which made Carr happy.

"The coolest part wasn't the football part; it was that I got my friend back," he said. "I think that's the coolest part."

Carr made the remarks in a piece on Adams' move from Green Bay to the Raiders in the NFL's biggest offseason acquisition.

It's a new era in Vegas as the Raiders are under the leadership of general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels, who arrived from the New England Patriots this offseason.

The Raiders, who are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2016, also brought four-time Pro Bowl edge-rusher Chandler Jones into the mix.

Adding Adams boosts an offense that finished 18th in points scored last year. He joins a unit with talents such as tight end Darren Waller, wideout Hunter Renfrow and running back Josh Jacobs. They'll get the season started Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.