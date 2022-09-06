USWNT vs. Nigeria: Top Storylines and Predictions for 2022 Friendly

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The United States women's national soccer team will attempt to earn its third sweep of an opponent on home soil in 2022 on Tuesday against Nigeria.

The USWNT produced a 4-0 win behind two goals from Sophia Smith on Saturday in Kansas City. The Americans will host the second match of the series at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Vlatko Andonovski's side will try to extend its shutout streak at home while also preparing for its biggest friendly of the calendar year. The United States head overseas next month to take on England.

Smith, Alex Morgan and the rest of the attack are aiming for their 10th performance with three or more goals in 2022. That result is likely since the USWNT controlled the first contest with Nigeria.

USWNT vs. Nigeria Info

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN.com and ESPN app

Top Storylines

USWNT Looking to Keep Up Dominant Run on Home Soil

The U.S. is expected to extends its unbeaten streak at home to 71 games with yet another shutout and multigoal victory.

In 2022, the team produced seven multigoal wins and six clean sheets on American soil. The only slip-ups were a scoreless draw with the Czech Republic to open the SheBelieves Cup and a 9-1 win over Uzbekistan on April 9.

In his fourth year in charge, Andonovski's side enters Tuesday on a 380-minute shutout streak at home and an 830-minute shutout streak in all matches.

Nigeria offered a bit more going forward than some of the USWNT's other foes on home soil. The Super Falcons produced eight shots in Saturday's loss but were unable to beat Alyssa Naeher.

Andonovski will use a bit of rotation for the second game in a short span, but the quality should not dip across the pitch. The USWNT matched its nine-goal output in consecutive home matches with Uzbekistan in April and shut out Colombia while scoring one fewer goal than the first match of that two-game set in June.

The 45-year-old may be motivated to keep the same squad on the field with the Oct. 7 friendly against England on his mind, but we should see a few new faces in the starting lineup as players fight for spots ahead of that game and the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Final Preparation for England Friendly

The USWNT's biggest friendly of the calendar year takes place in a month's time at Wembley Stadium.

That matchup will feature the current champions of North America and Europe on one of the biggest stages women's soccer has seen this season.

The USWNT could treat Tuesday's match with a fine balance of wanting to protect home field against a weaker opponent but also to send a statement to the Lionesses that it is in top form ahead of its trip to London.

Morgan and Smith are in the best form among the USWNT stars going into Tuesday. The former scored in the second half Saturday and needs one more tally to become the fifth player in USWNT history to score 120 goals.

Smith is steaming up the USWNT scoring chart this year. The 22-year-old has four multigoal performances and most of her goals have come in quick succession of each other. She scored two goals in the first half Saturday.

Most of the players on the USWNT roster for the latest friendlies will be on the plane to England, so Tuesday is more about fine-tuning the form for that match than competition for roster spots.

Prediction: USWNT 4, Nigeria 0