Fantasy Football Week 1 Waiver Wire: Best Adds to Kick Off 2022 Season

0 of 5

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season kicks off this week, making it time to get your fantasy lineup in tip-top shape to start a championship push.

The fantasy landscape has changed since many leagues drafted. Projected contributors have suffered injuries, roster cuts were made, and depth charts were finalized. These occurrences opened doors for some players to make bigger impacts.

There are also sleepers who are still widely available in most leagues. If you are rostering a low-upside veteran who won't be more than a bye-week fill-in, it's worth sending them back to the free-agent pile and picking up a high-ceiling young talent.

With that in mind, here's a look at five players you should consider adding via the waiver wire before Week 1 gets under way.

All suggested players are rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.