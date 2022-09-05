Mavericks Rumors: DAL Eyeing 'Ball-Handling Veteran'; Dennis Schröder, More Linked

Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks have "considered the addition of one more ball-handling veteran to its roster before the season starts," according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley were in attendance to watch Dennis Schröder at EuroBasket 2022.

In addition to Schröder, Stein listed Eric Bledsoe, Facundo Campazzo, Elfrid Payton and Dennis Smith Jr. as possible options for Dallas in free agency.

The Mavs have a sizable void in their backcourt after Jalen Brunson left to sign with the New York Knicks. They cashed in some of their trade assets to land Christian Wood, and they didn't have the salary-cap space to spend big on another guard in free agency.

Dallas couldn't even seal the deal with Goran Dragić, who seemed a natural fit because of the team's positional need and his connection to fellow Slovenian Luka Dončić.

Now, Harrison is left picking over what's left.

Schröder is at least a proven scorer, averaging 14.2 points on 43.6 percent shooting for his career. He could ease some of the playmaking burden on Dončić as well. While not a natural floor general, he dished out 7.9 assists per 100 possessions across his spells with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets in 2021-22, according to Basketball Reference.

Schröder's disappointing spell with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Celtics' success following his midseason trade last season didn't help boost his overall value.

But the Mavs wouldn't be adding him to be a major difference-maker, not when they have Dončić and Spencer Dinwiddie as their primary guards. Assuming he'd be willing to accept a lesser role, the 28-year-old is a sensible target this close to the regular season.