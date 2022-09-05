NFL Rumors: Ravens Made 'Improved' Contract Offer to Lamar Jackson

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With Lamar Jackson's self-imposed contract deadline fast approaching, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly made a new proposal to their star quarterback.

Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ, the Ravens have made "an improved" contract offer to Jackson.

Jackson confirmed last month that he won't keep negotiating with the Ravens once the regular season begins if no deal is reached by then.

The 2019 NFL MVP's contract status has been one of the biggest storylines in the NFL leading up to Week 1. Several quarterbacks have signed new deals this offseason that have reset the market at the position.

Aaron Rodgers' three-year extension with the Green Bay Packers made him the highest-paid quarterback by average annual salary ($50.3 million). Deshaun Watson signed the richest fully-guaranteed deal in NFL history (five years, $230 million) after being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

There was some thought Watson's contract would change how quarterbacks negotiate deals, but Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson have since signed extensions that aren't fully guaranteed.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported last month the Ravens offered Jackson a deal worth more than Murray got from the Arizona Cardinals (five years, $230.5 million), but the Ravens don't want to do a fully-guaranteed contract.

In response to a fan who said the Ravens have already offered him $250 million, Jackson tweeted that isn't true:

It's unclear what the Ravens have offered Jackson, who is representing himself in talks, throughout this process. The 25-year-old is set to earn $23 million in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract.

Baltimore does have the ability to use the franchise tag next offseason if it can't work out a deal with Jackson. It's probably not the situation either side wants to find themselves in, but it could end up being the next step in the process with the clock getting close to striking midnight.

Jackson has a 37-12 record in 49 starts over the past four seasons. He has thrown for 9.967 yards, run for 3,673 yards and accounted for 105 touchdowns in 58 career games.

The Ravens will open the 2022 season on Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.