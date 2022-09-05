AEW's CM Punk Says He'd Be Dead If Not for His Wife AJ Lee After Foot Surgery

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

CM Punk had a night to remember when he pinned Jon Moxley to regain the AEW world championship at All Out, but the road to get there wasn't easy for him.

During the post-show press conference (starts at 27:00 mark), Punk spoke about recovering from a broken foot that he called "the worst injury" he's ever had and how he "would be dead" if not for his wife, A.J. Lee.

CM Punk and Lee married in 2014 after working together for several years in WWE.

Punk won the AEW world title for the first time at Double or Nothing on May 29 by defeating Adam Page, but he announced on Dynamite five days later an injury would force him to miss time.

After having surgery to repair the injury, Punk told reporters he was "bedridden for two weeks" recovering. He also joked that he would be dead "because of my wife" if he didn't get out of bed during that third week.

"I wouldn't be here right now in a lot of ways if it wasn't for her," Punk said, referring to Lee.

When the injury initially occurred, Punk and AEW were vague about the nature of the situation.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Punk offered some details during the AEW panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July when he said his foot was "shattered."

Johnson also noted one person who was backstage at Comic-Con could see it was "obvious how much pain Punk was in while moving around and that they saw him icing his foot multiple times in backstage areas while sitting in between appearances."

AEW worked the injury into a storyline by having Punk lose quickly to Moxley in a title unification bout on the Aug. 24 episode of Dynamite that led to a rematch at All Out.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).