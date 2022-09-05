Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Keelan Cole (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a Week 1 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the season-opener is only days away and the preseason has concluded, Dallas isn't quite done tweaking its roster.

The Cowboys have added veteran offensive tackle, Jason Peters, to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. This isn't too surprising, as starting left tackle Tyron Smith is on injured reserve with an avulsion fracture.

It wouldn't be a shock to see the Cowboys bring in some other post-cut free agents as well. Dallas has $12.7 million in cap space and is hoping to contend for a championship in 2022. Which other free agents might the franchise consider? That's what we're here to examine.

Here, we'll look at three free agents the Cowboys must consider coming out of the preseason. We'll break down how each could help the team in 2022 and what sort of contract offers would make sense for Dallas.

