D'Angelo Russell Responds to Ex-Lakers Teammate Nick Young: 'I Ain’t Do That S--t'

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell apparently still elicits some ill feelings from one of his former teammates.

Former NBA player Nick "Swaggy P" Young recently told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix that Russell would be the one player in the league he'd like to face in a boxing ring.

Russell heard Young's comments and responded on Twitter:

The beef between Russell and Young stems from their time as teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016, when Russell secretly recorded Young admitting to cheating on his then-fiancée Iggy Azalea. Russell allegedly uploaded the video on the internet in what was described as a "prank gone wrong."

The incident reportedly led to Russell being isolated from the rest of the Lakers locker room. He was eventually traded from Los Angeles to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. Young played his last NBA game in 2018 with the Denver Nuggets.