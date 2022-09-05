X

FSU Stuns LeBron James, Twitter By Beating LSU in Brian Kelly's Debut on Blocked PAT

Doric SamSeptember 5, 2022

The Brian Kelly era officially got underway at LSU on Sunday, and it didn't go as well as he had hoped.

The Tigers opened their season with a 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. LSU had the chance to send the game to overtime and marched 99 yards down the field for a touchdown as time expired. However, the extra point was blocked to give the Seminoles the victory in a wild finish.

The Tigers had trouble moving the ball for much of the game before waking up late in the second half and making things interesting. Jayden Daniels threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and added a team-high 114 rushing yards, but it just wasn't enough.

Naturally, social media erupted with reactions from those who witnessed the exciting end to Sunday's prime-time matchup, including some NFL stars and NBA superstar LeBron James.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

FSU BLOCKS THE EXTRA POINT TO BEAT LSU 🤯🤯<br><br>WHAT A FINISH. <a href="https://t.co/PIIymMHgII">pic.twitter.com/PIIymMHgII</a>

LeBron James @KingJames

WOWWWWWWWWWWWWW!!!!!!!!! BLOCKED <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FSUvsLSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FSUvsLSU</a>

Patrick Peterson /P2 @P2

🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey

LETS GOOOOO! NOLES WIN! Whew 😅

Najee Harris @ohthatsNajee22

Bra this hands down the best sport😂

Dez Bryant @DezBryant

WTF!!!!

AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_

Special teams meeting is going to be toughhh😮‍💨

Robert Griffin III @RGIII

Brian Kelly thinking I didn’t change my accent for this. <a href="https://t.co/UivbiqUsua">pic.twitter.com/UivbiqUsua</a>

Tom Crabtree @itsCrab

Dang feel so bad for Brian Kelly…. <a href="https://t.co/U3trz3EmL9">pic.twitter.com/U3trz3EmL9</a>

Bill Landis @BillLandis25

<a href="https://t.co/gZGeD9usra">pic.twitter.com/gZGeD9usra</a>

PFF College @PFF_College

LSU is the only SEC team with a loss through Week 1 😬 <a href="https://t.co/oQ9XlGxcoa">pic.twitter.com/oQ9XlGxcoa</a>

Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith

The most Brian Kelly loss ever.

Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

That is one of the most incredible endings ever and that goes for any sport.

Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

The sequence of events to end that game is simply one of the wildest I have ever seen.

Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3

YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

While LSU should be commended for the fight it showed late in Sunday's game, this was not a strong debut for Kelly. The former Notre Dame head coach looked lost on the sidelines for much of the game while the Tigers looked overmatched against the Seminoles.

There are some positives to take away from a one-point loss, especially considering it could've been much worse. LSU will look to build on the second-half performance from Sunday when the team returns to action next week against Southern.

