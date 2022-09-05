FSU Stuns LeBron James, Twitter By Beating LSU in Brian Kelly's Debut on Blocked PAT

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Brian Kelly era officially got underway at LSU on Sunday, and it didn't go as well as he had hoped.

The Tigers opened their season with a 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. LSU had the chance to send the game to overtime and marched 99 yards down the field for a touchdown as time expired. However, the extra point was blocked to give the Seminoles the victory in a wild finish.

The Tigers had trouble moving the ball for much of the game before waking up late in the second half and making things interesting. Jayden Daniels threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and added a team-high 114 rushing yards, but it just wasn't enough.

Naturally, social media erupted with reactions from those who witnessed the exciting end to Sunday's prime-time matchup, including some NFL stars and NBA superstar LeBron James.

While LSU should be commended for the fight it showed late in Sunday's game, this was not a strong debut for Kelly. The former Notre Dame head coach looked lost on the sidelines for much of the game while the Tigers looked overmatched against the Seminoles.

There are some positives to take away from a one-point loss, especially considering it could've been much worse. LSU will look to build on the second-half performance from Sunday when the team returns to action next week against Southern.