Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens Contract Meme with Laughing Emoji

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still has yet to receive a contract extension, and he's apparently finding the situation comical at this point.

Jackson retweeted a meme referencing his negotiations with the Ravens and included a laughing emoji:

Jackson's contract has been a hot topic this offseason, as he is currently set to play the 2022 season on his fifth-year option worth $23 million. The 25-year-old represents himself in negotiations, and he said he will not continue contract discussions once the season starts.

The Ravens surely want to keep Jackson on the team for the remainder of his career. However, the booming quarterback market likely has impacted negotiations on both sides.

Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson was the latest to benefit from the era of big-money deals, signing a $245 million extension last week. It can be expected that Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, will be seeking something similar from Baltimore.

Jackson and the Ravens are set to begin the 2022 season Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.