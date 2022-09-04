Dawn Staley: 'Gut Feeling' Led to Canceling South Carolina's Games vs. BYU

Elsa/Getty Images

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley had a "gut feeling" that led her to cancel the team's home-and-home series with BYU.

"I slept on it a few nights, I woke up with the same gut feeling I should not put our players in that situation," she said of her decision, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

The school announced Friday it was scrapping its original plans, a step taken after a Duke volleyball player said she was racially abused during a game against BYU.

"As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff," Staley said initially. "The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don’t feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series."

