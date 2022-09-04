Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Praised by LeBron James, Twitter as JSU Dominates FAMU

Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Praised by LeBron James, Twitter as JSU Dominates FAMUSeptember 4, 2022
Shedeur Sanders had himself a season debut.
The Jackson State sophomore quarterback was on fire against FAMU, finishing 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Jackson State's 59-3 win on Sunday.
Suffice to say, Sanders—the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—was all the talk on Twitter:
Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid
As efficient of a half as you’ll see from a QB by Jackson St.’s Shedeur Sanders vs. FAMU:<br><br>• 18-of-20<br>• 170 passing yards<br>• 3 TDs<br>• 17 straight completions<br><br>He’s not draft eligible until 2024, but an HBCU QB hasn’t been drafted since Tarvaris Jackson in 2006 (2nd round - MIN)
And for good reason—he threw some dimes against a helpless FAMU defense.
Sunday's performance doesn't come as any sort of surprise. Sanders threw for 3,231 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a freshman, completing 65.9 percent of his passes. He also rushed for three scores and led Jackson State to an 11-2 record and a Southwestern Athletic Conference title.
That earned them a berth in the Celebration Bowl, where they lost to South Carolina State, 31-10.
How far Jackson State goes this season remains to be seen. But the Tigers certainly got off to an excellent start, led by their star quarterback.