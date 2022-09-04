Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Praised by LeBron James, Twitter as JSU Dominates FAMU

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Shedeur Sanders had himself a season debut.

The Jackson State sophomore quarterback was on fire against FAMU, finishing 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Jackson State's 59-3 win on Sunday.

Suffice to say, Sanders—the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—was all the talk on Twitter:

And for good reason—he threw some dimes against a helpless FAMU defense.

Sunday's performance doesn't come as any sort of surprise. Sanders threw for 3,231 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a freshman, completing 65.9 percent of his passes. He also rushed for three scores and led Jackson State to an 11-2 record and a Southwestern Athletic Conference title.

That earned them a berth in the Celebration Bowl, where they lost to South Carolina State, 31-10.

How far Jackson State goes this season remains to be seen. But the Tigers certainly got off to an excellent start, led by their star quarterback.