LIV Golf 2022: Dustin Johnson Defeats Niemann, Lahiri in Playoff in Boston

Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Dustin Johnson walked it off in a playoff against Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri to win LIV Golf's Boston Invitational on Sunday.

With the light fading at The Oaks Golf Course at The International, it looked like the three would have to wait until Monday to determine a winner. Johnson had other plans, however.

The two-time major champion went for it all on a long eagle putt. He struck the ball with so much power it hit the back of the cup and bounced up into the air before finding the bottom.

This was the first playoff in LIV Golf history. Under the tour's tiebreaker procedure, the trio of Lahiri, Johnson and Niemann played the 18th hole until only one man was left standing after the finished tied at 15 under through 54 holes.

Trailing by one shot, Lahiri was poised to climb to the top of the leaderboard as he stood over an eagle putt. The ball lipped out, though, forcing him to settle for par.

The margins were similarly small for Niemann. He nearly holed out from the fairway, watching his chip roll inches wide of the flagstick.

Lee Westwood watched his final-round 62 leave him just short of the playoff. A bogey on his final hole, No. 3, was the difference between at least a runner-up finish and earning a share of fourth place.

In his maiden voyage with LIV Golf, Cameron Smith was tied for the lead with two holes to play. A wayward drive on his No. 1 led to a costly bogey, though.

Still, it was a strong showing from The Open Championship winner.

The LIV series shifts to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, for its next event. The tournament will tee off Sept. 16 and marks the shift to the second half of the 2022 season.

In addition to his individual win, Johnson helped propel 4 Aces GC to a third straight team win. At this stage, the team championship in Miami on Oct. 30 is 4 Aces GC's to lose.