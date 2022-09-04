X

    Rob Gronkowski Helps Team Webull Hold Off Team Price.com in 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 4, 2022

    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images for BIG3

    The first BIG3 Celebrity Game is in the books, and Rob Gronkowski's Team WeBull snuck away with a 45-44 win over Nelly's Team Price.com.

    That came in large part to the strong performance of recording artist Gillie Da Kid, who posted 19 points of 7-of-11 shooting from the field:

    BIG3 @thebig3

    SAY HIS NAME! Damian Gillard! <a href="https://twitter.com/gilliedakid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gilliedakid</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> <a href="https://t.co/wlE85Y1BmJ">pic.twitter.com/wlE85Y1BmJ</a>

    BIG3 @thebig3

    Gillie and NLE Choppa are putting on a SHOW!<a href="https://twitter.com/gilliedakid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gilliedakid</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Nlechoppa1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nlechoppa1</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> <a href="https://t.co/UCvqE9gzAS">pic.twitter.com/UCvqE9gzAS</a>

    BIG3 @thebig3

    "Some talk it. Some walk it. I ran it"<br><br>Damian Gillard took over down the stretch to get that W. <a href="https://twitter.com/gilliedakid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gilliedakid</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> <a href="https://t.co/hfErfO3jIz">pic.twitter.com/hfErfO3jIz</a>

    While Gillie Da Kid closed the contest, it was Gronkowski who opened the scoring for his squad:

    BIG3 @thebig3

    Gronk makes history as he scores the FIRST-EVER Celebrity Game points! <a href="https://twitter.com/RobGronkowski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobGronkowski</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lyslpdk9tN">pic.twitter.com/Lyslpdk9tN</a>

    Gronkowski and Gillie Da Kid were joined by entrepreneur Wallo, recording artist Ozuna, Harlem Globetrotter Crissa Jackson and Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes.

    Turns out Haynes has scoops on the court, too:

    BIG3 @thebig3

    From breaking news to breaking ankles. Chris Haynes is going to WORK! <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChrisBHaynes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZoTNmDPuTA">pic.twitter.com/ZoTNmDPuTA</a>

    NLE Choppa tried to keep his squad in the game, meanwhile, hitting the always risky four-pointer:

    BIG3 @thebig3

    NLE Choppa with our first 4-Pointer of the game!<a href="https://twitter.com/Nlechoppa1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nlechoppa1</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> <a href="https://t.co/jwJhxOABLk">pic.twitter.com/jwJhxOABLk</a>

    Nelly and NLE Choppa were joined by former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, recording artist Miky Woodz, entrepreneur Matt James and All Elite Wrestling's Miro on the losing side.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.