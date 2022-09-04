Rob Gronkowski Helps Team Webull Hold Off Team Price.com in 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images for BIG3

The first BIG3 Celebrity Game is in the books, and Rob Gronkowski's Team WeBull snuck away with a 45-44 win over Nelly's Team Price.com.

That came in large part to the strong performance of recording artist Gillie Da Kid, who posted 19 points of 7-of-11 shooting from the field:

While Gillie Da Kid closed the contest, it was Gronkowski who opened the scoring for his squad:

Gronkowski and Gillie Da Kid were joined by entrepreneur Wallo, recording artist Ozuna, Harlem Globetrotter Crissa Jackson and Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes.

Turns out Haynes has scoops on the court, too:

NLE Choppa tried to keep his squad in the game, meanwhile, hitting the always risky four-pointer:

Nelly and NLE Choppa were joined by former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, recording artist Miky Woodz, entrepreneur Matt James and All Elite Wrestling's Miro on the losing side.