Rob Gronkowski Helps Team Webull Hold Off Team Price.com in 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game

Rob Gronkowski Helps Team Webull Hold Off Team Price.com in 2022 BIG3 Celebrity GameSeptember 4, 2022
The first BIG3 Celebrity Game is in the books, and Rob Gronkowski's Team WeBull snuck away with a 45-44 win over Nelly's Team Price.com.
That came in large part to the strong performance of recording artist Gillie Da Kid, who posted 19 points of 7-of-11 shooting from the field:
BIG3 @thebig3
Gillie and NLE Choppa are putting on a SHOW!<a href="https://twitter.com/gilliedakid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gilliedakid</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Nlechoppa1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nlechoppa1</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> <a href="https://t.co/UCvqE9gzAS">pic.twitter.com/UCvqE9gzAS</a>
BIG3 @thebig3
"Some talk it. Some walk it. I ran it"<br><br>Damian Gillard took over down the stretch to get that W. <a href="https://twitter.com/gilliedakid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gilliedakid</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> <a href="https://t.co/hfErfO3jIz">pic.twitter.com/hfErfO3jIz</a>
While Gillie Da Kid closed the contest, it was Gronkowski who opened the scoring for his squad:
BIG3 @thebig3
Gronk makes history as he scores the FIRST-EVER Celebrity Game points! <a href="https://twitter.com/RobGronkowski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobGronkowski</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lyslpdk9tN">pic.twitter.com/Lyslpdk9tN</a>
Gronkowski and Gillie Da Kid were joined by entrepreneur Wallo, recording artist Ozuna, Harlem Globetrotter Crissa Jackson and Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Haynes.
Turns out Haynes has scoops on the court, too:
BIG3 @thebig3
From breaking news to breaking ankles. Chris Haynes is going to WORK! <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChrisBHaynes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/MonsterEnergy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MonsterEnergy</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZoTNmDPuTA">pic.twitter.com/ZoTNmDPuTA</a>
NLE Choppa tried to keep his squad in the game, meanwhile, hitting the always risky four-pointer:
Nelly and NLE Choppa were joined by former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, recording artist Miky Woodz, entrepreneur Matt James and All Elite Wrestling's Miro on the losing side.